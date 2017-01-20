Customer service at Cork Airport

Sir, – Contrary to the view expressed by Liam O’Mahony (January 19th), guests at Cork Airport are assured of an award-winning customer service experience. Both airbridges at Cork Airport are fully optimised by Aer Lingus on a daily basis and these are also used regularly by other airlines that choose to use airbridges. For those airlines that do not for their own operational reasons, we offer a covered walkway to their departing stand, escalators and lifts down from departures to the aircraft and the option of lifts from the ground level to the arrivals floor, up one flight of stairs.

Unfortunately we have no control over the vagaries of the Irish weather outside. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN CULLINANE,

Head of Communications,

Cork Airport.