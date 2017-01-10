Curriculum reform and business

Sir, – In your editorial on the subject of Junior Cycle reform (January 9th), you cite opposition from ASTI members as the cause of the delay in the introduction of the new curriculum, and you go on to assert that policymakers as well as “business leaders” must be “proactive in upskilling a new generation”.

Might we not be better served by heeding the counsel of teachers themselves on such matters, rather than having those whose principal interest is in short-term profit advise us on how best to furnish them with a skilled and pliant workforce? – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM D’ALTON,

Donnybrook, Dublin 4.