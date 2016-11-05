Cremation and the Church

Sir, – I have been following your coverage of the Vatican’s recent edict on cremation and I admit I am baffled.

Cardinal Gerhard Müller says that traditional burial expresses “our faith and hope in bodily resurrection”.

Is he aware that bodies do not simply lie intact underground awaiting the day of resurrection? Even if they did, I imagine those stuck in a wooden box six feet under might find their resurrection something of a disappointment.

Cardinal Müller also says that scattering ashes might lead to naturalistic or pantheistic standings. This might have more weight if he didn’t follow up with “we came from the earth and we shall return to the earth,” which sounds pretty naturalistic and pantheistic to me.

A cynic might wonder if the decision has more to do with funeral fees than a genuine worry that God might find resurrecting the cremated a bit tricky.

ALEX HANTON

Dartry,

Dublin 6.