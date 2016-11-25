Credit unions and banks

Sir, – Ciarán Hancock’s remarks on Rush Credit Union’s problems are timely (“Rush Credit Union shows up sector shortcomings”, The Bottom Line, November 23rd).

But many customers of Irish banks must have read his parting shot with a wry smile: “the debacle at Rush is a timely reminder of the shortcomings within a sector that still relies to a large degree on the efforts and commitment of volunteers”.

The banks depend entirely on the “efforts and commitment” of professionals, and just take a look at where that has got them. Yours, etc,

PETER THOMPSON,

Arklow, Co Wicklow.