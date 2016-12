Sir, – Must Christmas crackers have those awful “toys”, which inevitably fall under the table and get too easily into the mouths of toddlers and dogs, causing huge concern. Would we be happy with just the banger and, possibly, if the manufacturers feel they must, the “joke” and the paper hat? Let’s leave out the rubbish! Maybe this would lower the cost too (ho, ho ho)! – Yours, etc,

ANNE CRONIN,

Kilmacanogue,

Co Wicklow.