Countering terrorism in a democracy

A chara, – I would agree with Derek MacHugh (June 8th) that in these “desperate times a real deterrent must be found’ to the threat that radical Islam poses to western civilisation”. However, I think his suggestion that we consider internment camps where people who are suspected of being radicals and “are therefore potential terrorists” would be detained without trial is unacceptable.

As he says himself it does not “smack of true democracy”. Democracy is part of what defines our society; and abandoning our democratic principles on this matter would undermine western society from within, thereby handing a victory to the forces that seek to destroy it. I would also suggest that the resentment caused by such a move could well create a dozen actual radicals outside the camps for every suspected one inside the fences.

However, deterrents can be found without abandoning democratic principles. Making any involvement in promoting this radical ideology, whether online or in the real world, a serious offence, attracting lengthy prison sentences, would be a start. But solid evidence would have to be presented first in a court of law where the accused receives a fair trial. Justice must not only be done but be seen to be done. We cannot allow desperation to make us as bad as, or worse, than that which we fear. – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer,

Co Kilkenny.

A chara, – I am unsure if the letter recommending internment is satire or not, but a reminder of the disaster that was internment without trial needs to be hammered home.

In Northern Ireland, internment led not to any decrease in terrorism, rather a marked increase in both bombings and IRA recruitment. It is said that plenty of non-“volunteers” entered Long Kesh, but not a single one left. Internment actually marked the beginning of the worst of the Troubles.

Furthermore, the creation of Islamic State is down to internment. The US and UK policy in Iraq of arresting anyone even speaking out against the occupation led to al-Qaeda and other militants organising a new organisation in Camp Bucca; 10 months with no trial for Abu Bakir al-Baghdadi and others led to the creation of an even more prolific terror group than the one that the military was fighting, just as internment in Northern Ireland led to a larger, more organised Provisional IRA.

It’s often said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Let’s not even consider this madness. – Is mise,

TOMÁS Ó MORRÍN,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Gerry Kelly (LettersJune 8th) suggests that it is time for a national debate on who we allow into this country, regarding the safety of Irish citizens in combating the threat of international terrorism. He also wonders if such an idea would be ruled out due to “political correctness”. The short answer is yes, it would be ruled out due to political correctness. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL REDMOND,

Clongriffin,

Dublin 13.