Sir, – It is a given that the first duty of any state is to protect its citizens. That being the case, surely it is time for a national debate on who we allow into this country. Or is that ruled out due to political correctness? – Yours, etc,

GERRY KELLY,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Far too many governments in Europe have taken a lax approach to countering terrorism. If Europe really wants to rid itself of this awful scourge, then anyone identified as having left the country to fight with a radical group such as al-Qaeda or Islamic State should have their citizenship revoked and passport cancelled.

Britain must arm all its law-enforcement officers. Having a police officer with a truncheon in this day and age is ludicrous.

The failed policies of British prime minister Theresa May have done little to reduce terrorism. Terrorists need a swift kicking and not a hug as has often been the case, not only in Britain but also throughout the rest of Europe. – Yours, etc,

JOHN LEMANDRI,

Williamsburg,

Virginia.

Sir, – I am not a fan of Theresa May but she is correct when she says that the UK in particular and Europe in general have been too soft on the terrorist threat.

Perhaps all of Europe should look at the concept of internment camps whereby those under suspicion of radicalisation and are therefore potential terrorists are detained without trial. It was implemented at the height of the Troubles here with success. A co-ordinated approach across Europe with a police officer able to stand in court and say he has reason to believe that those before the court represent a terrorist threat being sufficient to ensure their incarceration. It may not smack of true democracy but in these desperate times a real deterrent must be found. – Yours, etc,

DEREK MacHUGH,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.