‘Could Ireland follow Britain out of EU?’

Sir, – Further to “Eirexit: Could Ireland follow Britain out of the EU?” (November 12th), given that no structure exists at present that guarantees any form of co-operation with the EU other than on its terms, it would be foolish to contemplate this issue. The only response from this body would be, “So long and thanks for all the fish”. A discussion is certainly needed but should focus on a set of alternatives to the super-state that could be embodied in an amended treaty. Those who wished to be members of such a state could do so and others could opt out in favour of a guaranteed treaty agreement for a lesser form of co-operation and integration. Don’t hold your breath waiting for this to happen. – Yours, etc,

DAVID FITZGERALD,

Kiuruvesi, Finland.