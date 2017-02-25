Could a dog make Trump more human?

Sir, – The extensive coverage and comment about Donald Trump appears to have overlooked one of the most disturbing aspects of the situation. I allude to the fact that he does not appear to own a dog.

It is generally accepted that a dog is an essential requirement of high office – keeping its owner’s feet firmly on the ground. Providing a sense of proportion and preventing any tendency to become carried away with one’s own importance.

President Vladimir Putin has one, and our own President Michael D Higgins has the good sense to have two Bernese mountain dogs.

Fortunately the means are to hand to adjust matters. When Enda Kenny pays his call in Washington he could present the Mr Trump with a fine Irish wolfhound in place of the usual bowl of shamrock. – Yours, etc,

GERARD PALMER,

Dundrum,

Dublin 14.