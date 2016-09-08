Cost of motor insurance

Sir, – I was not unduly surprised by the 30 per cent increase sought in my renewal notice from one of the most prominent insurance firms. What did surprise me was the complete lack of explanation for this hefty increase. The lack of courtesy to the customer implies an arrogance normally associated with the organisations that have a monopoly. Take it or leave it seems to be the message. There appears to be a lack of real competition in the motor insurance business. What happened to the benefits that were supposed to come from the initiatives to reduce the cost of claims? Does anybody know the reasons for the increases or have a concern about the future? – Yours, etc,

SEAN CONNOLLY,

Artane,

Dublin 5.