Cost of accommodation for diplomats

Sir, – It is disturbing to hear about the high rent being paid by the Department of Foreign Affairs for accommodation for Irish diplomats (“Irish diplomat’s home in Tokyo costing ¤46,000 a month”, September 26th).

Your report states that the department is “looking into” alternatives to rental such as purchase of property. Bearing in mind that cities such as Tokyo, London, Geneva have had ambassadors from Ireland since the foundation of the State almost a hundred years ago, and that the same cities have been more expensive than Dublin for all of that time, perhaps the department, having spent more than 90 years in contemplation, could speed up the “looking into” process. – Yours, etc,

GARRY BURY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.