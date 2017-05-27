Sir, – Oh joy! Oh bliss! Another report! Truly, my cup runneth over.

The only thing we can be absolutely sure of is that it was nobody’s fault in the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE). I mean, we know how it is – staff problems, intelligence problems, absolute, total inefficiency. The report will end with the comment that lessons have been learned and that it will never happen again.

It is a privilege to live in this beautiful country, but why must we reel endlessly from crisis to crisis?

Sometimes we need to be reminded that work is a very serious business. It carries personal responsibility; responsibility to actually do the job and responsibility to call for help when help is needed. This might be the only lesson we learn from this 127-day shambles. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA R MOYNIHAN,

Castaheany,

Co Dublin.