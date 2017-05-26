Sir, – Your editorial (May 24th) suggests that the outcome of the Sean FitzPatrick trial will have a significant impact on the “reputation” of the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

I am unaware of the ODCE ever having had a “good” reputation for the hot-footed pursuit and successful prosecution of persons engaged in white-collar criminal activity. The common perception of the ODCE in my view would be the reverse.

This latest debacle merely confirms that the ODCE is not and never has been fit for purpose and immediate steps need to be taken to ensure a properly resourced body is established to investigate criminal activity in the corporate environment. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN McHUGH,

Howth, Dublin 13.