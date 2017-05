Sir, – Given that a “corker” is “an excellent or astonishing person or thing”, I heartily concur with Louis O’Byrne’s suggestion (May 9th) that people from Cork should be known as Corkers. I write as a proud son of Cork who was forced by cruel circumstances to leave my native city and move to Dublin, where I struggled to make my way in the hostile environment of the Civil Service. – Yours, etc,

EAMON CORCORAN,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.