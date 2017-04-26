Contactless payments and retail etiquette

Sir, – Contactless payments are now common. However, retail staff routinely complete contactless transactions without showing the amount on the handset to the paying customer.

In other countries, it is usual that the customer is shown the keyed amount before they verbally authorise the transaction (not the same as breezily asking if it is okay to use contactless).

Can retailers improve this practice and offer customers the courtesy and the reassurance of actually showing the amount before proceeding? – Yours, etc,

SIOBHAN McGEE,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.