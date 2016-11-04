Constitutional reference to right to life

Sir, – In his promotion of the elimination of any constitutional reference to the right to life for human beings in their mother’s wombs, Eoin Daly writes (Opinion, November 2nd) “we constitutionalise issues that should fall in the domain of ordinary political responsibility”.

Just over 12 months ago our nation “constitutionalised” the “issue” of same-sex marriage. Many argued that this issue fell “in the domain of ordinary political responsibility” and that a constitutional amendment was unnecessary to achieve the goal of marriage equality as it could already be inferred from the Constitution as it stood.

This issue we were told would not impact on the vast majority of Irish people but would mean so much to the happiness of a vulnerable minority who had been marginalised, excluded and discriminated against.

How can fair-minded legal scholars now argue to positively exclude, marginalise and lethally discriminate against another vulnerable, voiceless minority of human beings by stripping them of their very right to life in our Constitution.

– Yours, etc,

RAYMOND McINTYRE

Mullingar,

Co Westmeath.