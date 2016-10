Sir, – Clodagh Quinn (October 19th) writes that her 11-year-old leaves bags of conkers lying around the house for a year or so in the hope that they will have aged over that period. A tip from a conker champion of more years than I care to remember – put them in a warm oven for an hour.

That should do the trick. – Yours, etc,

LOUIS HOGAN,

Wicklow.