Conker season

Sir, – In response to Tony Corcoran’s query (October 17th), children do continue to play conkers.

My children’s national school in Foxrock, Co Dublin, has just completed its annual conker championship. The season is now over, according to my 11-year-old.

We did not win the trophy this year but have many bags of conkers still around the house in the hope that a year of ageing will strengthen them.

In the meantime, many shoes are mysteriously without their laces! – Yours, etc,

CLODAGH QUINN,

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Tony Corcoran will be pleased to know that the annual conker competition is in full swing at Monkstown Park Junior School in Dublin, where every October the boys vie for the coveted trophy and an honourable mention in the school annual. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE WATTERS,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.