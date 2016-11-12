Sir, – I recently purchased a €5 National Lottery “Quickpick” ticket.

After the draw, I logged on to the lottery website and entered my numbers. To my short-lived delight, there was an electronic jingle followed by the on-screen message, “Congratulations, you’re a winner!” Then the screen informed me that I had won a €3 scratchcard, which subsequently yielded no win. I’m still trying to figure out how a €3 payback from a €5 gamble makes me a winner. – Yours, etc,

TONY CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.