Concorde music ensemble

Sir, – This month, contemporary music ensemble Concorde celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Any musical group to last that long deserves many accolades, and the founder and director of Concorde, Jane O’Leary, merits great respect for what she has created!

Concorde has acted as a great champion of contemporary music in Ireland. It has regularly created new music to bring to audiences, and often for no admission fee.

Here’s to the next 40 years! – Yours, etc,,

GAVIN BRENNAN

Clontarf, Dublin 3.