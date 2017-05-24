Common Travel Area and passport control

Sir, – I am a regular traveller to the UK, so I would be concerned were the Common Travel Area to end when the UK leaves the EU, or at least I would be if the CTA existed on the Irish side.

The long queues for passport control at Dublin Airport show that the CTA exists for travellers entering the UK but not those entering the Republic of Ireland from the UK.

On arrival in the UK air passengers are brought to an airport entrance for arrivals from the Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands and do not pass through passport control. The opposite applies here.

If the Government is committed to the concept of a Common Travel Area with the UK, why does it not provide a similar facility at Dublin Airport? In other words, an entrance for arrivals from the UK that would bring passengers past passport control and direct to the baggage reclaim and customs hall.

In addition to showing Ireland’s commitment to the Common Travel Area, this would reduce the long queues and associated passenger frustration at passport control. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN O’CONNOR,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.