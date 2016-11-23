Commissioner’s Gmail account

Sir, – While declining to comment on the specific case of Garda Commissioner Noreen O’Sullivan’s email controversy, the Minister of State for EU Affairs and Data Protection Dara Murphy made the following general observation regarding his attitude to data protection: “I am not going to give a pronouncement on the rights or wrongs. I am not aware there is a Government policy. I haven’t given any thought as to whether what should or shouldn’t be a policy.”

Having read the latter remarks from the Minister with specific responsibility for national data protection, was it any wonder that Fawlty Towers’ Manuel, and his “I know nothing” comment, sprang to mind? – Yours, etc,

JIM HICKEY,

Waterford.

Sir, – I am beginning to think the only mistake Noreen O’Sullivan has committed is having become the Garda Commissioner. Can we please allow her to perform her duties without constant criticism? – Yours, etc,

MG STOREY,

Glencar,

Sligo.