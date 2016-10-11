Coming to terms with Brexit

A chara, – I read with interest “Northern Ireland communities protest against Brexit” (October 10th). Surely, as things stand, the “six counties”, as referred to by one protester quoted in the article, are part of the United Kingdom and so should abide by a democratic decision of nearly 54 per cent of voters to leave the EU? One possibility open to these same protesters would be to vote for a united Ireland. In one fell swoop, they could attain continued membership of the EU, and also have a currency that is not in danger of going the way of the Zimbabwean dollar. – Is mise,

RORY O’ CALLAGHAN,

Kilmainham,

Dublin 8.