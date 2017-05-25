Collapse of Sean FitzPatrick trial

Sir, – Your report on the collapse of the trial of Sean FitzPatrick concludes that the case ultimately became “a full-blown catastrophe” (“Shredding played key role in the downfall of FitzPatrick inquiry”, May 23rd). Given that it fell to a judge in the criminal trial to act as the ultimate backstop after so many serious shortcomings in so many other organs of the State, including the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement, the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Garda, it ill-behoves certain members of the Government, led by the Minister for Transport, of all things, to advocate tinkering in any way with the manner in which the courts are organised or judges appointed.

It should be clear to all that it is far more important for our legal system to be effective than it is for it to achieve absolute maximum levels of efficiency. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS McKENNA,

Windy Arbour,

Dublin 14.