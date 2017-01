Sir, – If Terry Pattison (January 17th) feels hard done by with his frosty welcome at Dublin Airport, he should avoid Cork Airport. There, due to the non-use of existing boarding bridges by airlines, he will, coming and going, be either frozen or drenched. Additionally he will have to tackle six flights of stairs! – Yours, etc,

LIAM O’MAHONY,

Bishopstown,

Cork.