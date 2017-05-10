Coastal promenade – the ‘missing link’

Sir, – While the completion of the 8.5km of cycle track between Sutton and Clontarf is overdue and very welcome, it is far from the “missing link” described in your headline “‘Missing link’ in Dublin Bay cycle path opens in Clontarf” (May 5th).

The Sutton to Sandycove (S2S) is a proposal for a complete, off-road, coastal cycleway and promenade, around Dublin Bay. It exists in patches, mostly on the north side of the city, but the major “missing link” lies between Merrion Gates and Dún Laoghaire, along the Booterstown and Blackrock seafronts, where proposals to build a cycle track and walkway outside the Dart track have been ignored by the powers that be at national level.

We have been told that, because of certain conditions and the fact that Dublin Bay is a special area of conservation, there is no room to build a coastal promenade on the sea-side of the railway line. The lack of imagination in this conclusion is staggering and the will of the vast majority of councillors in Dublin is being ignored. The S2S has enormous potential to be a tourist attraction, a car-free commuter route, a local facility, enhanced access to our coastal heritage, and a public health amenity. It should be seen as an opportunity rather than a threat.

Instead, the National Transport Authority (NTA) recently published what amounts to improved cycle facilities as part of its proposals to close Merrion Gates. The NTA will not countenance a coastal facility despite the fact that it is strongly supported by the public and elected representatives alike.

Now is the time for imaginative solutions to create an enhancement that would rival any capital city.

It would be wonderful if the remaining “missing link” could be filled in and we achieved a real coastal cycleway and footpath that would allow tourists and locals alike to access the wonderful, natural amenity that is Dublin Bay. – Yours, etc,

Cllr BARRY WARD,

Chairman Joint S2S

Committee,

Dún Laoghaire

Rathdown County Council,

County Hall,

Marine Road,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.