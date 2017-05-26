Coaching and children’s sport

Sir, – Jennifer O’Connell’s article “Kids should never be left on the sideline” (May 20th) provided a welcome discussion around the area of children’s sports.

How can players enjoy the game and learn to make decisions on the pitch when they are hearing a constant stream of instructions from the sideline? It’s worse when coaches are on the pitch and when conflicting instructions are shouted at the same time. Players find this behaviour annoying and distracting. Can you imagine a teacher hovering over a student barking instructions while they are trying to work out a problem? And sport is their hobby!

Perhaps referees should be given the power to warn coaches when there is too much sideline instruction.

Another option is for players to sit down on the pitch until their helicopter coach shuts up. – Yours, etc,

PADDY MEYLER,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.