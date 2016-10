Sir, – Last week saw the closure of the brilliant Dublin radio station, TXFM. Over the years it has brought to the city a different view of what a music station could be, always striving to open our ears and minds to the new and the unusual. It was a great promoter of Irish musicians and bands. Its demise leaves a large void in our musical hearts. It will be sorely missed. – Yours, etc,

CONAL McMENAMIN

Skreen Road,

Dublin 7.