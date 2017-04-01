Closure of rural post offices

A chara, – Can a plea be made at this late stage to An Post not to close so many post offices? There now villages in rural Ireland where Garda barracks are closed, there is no public transport and which are now threatened with the closure of their cherished local post offices. What next?

For the older generation, the local post office is the heart of local communication, but which is now to be shuttered for the sake of fiscal rectitude. History may not be kind to the undertakers of Irish rural life. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN LYON, CC

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.