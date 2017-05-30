Closure of children’s mental health facility beds at Linn Dara

Sir, – I write in response to your article about proposed bed closures at the Linn Dara mental health facility for children (“Half beds at children’s mental health unit to close due to nurse shortage”, May 23rd). The children and teenagers who are admitted to Linn Dara are in desperate need of help. They have exhausted all other avenues of treatment. Already there is a waiting list. If these closures go ahead this list will be even longer. What will happen to those who do not get the help that they desperately need? It is no exaggeration to say that this is a life-saving service.

I appeal to the Minister for Health to do whatever is necessary to keep this facility fully functioning. – Yours, etc,

JAN POWER,

Fairview,

Dublin 3.