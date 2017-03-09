Closing post offices

A chara, – It might seem a little bit bizarre that on the one hand we have the Government concerned about the overdevelopment of Dublin and its environs, while on the other hand the Government appears to stand idly by as yet more rural post offices are to be closed.

While many post offices may be loss-making their true value lies in the social, cultural and cohesive aspects that they offer to country people. Aspects that, although may be difficult to quantify, are valuable nonetheless. Such services are essential if people are to live and work in areas outside the Pale.

The much-parroted mantra that everything must pay its way would have us all living in anonymous 20-storey blocks of apartments in one massive urban sprawl. If everything must pay its way it would be a safe bet that politicians’ pension pots would not survive much scrutiny.

If the Government is serious about reversing the decline in rural life then it needs to stop talking and start taking some real actions. I would suggest that a substantial investment in the rural post office network would be a decent start. – Is mise,

ROB Mac GIOLLARNÁTH,

Sandyford, Dublin 18.

Sir, – The sound of a letter coming through your letter box and falling to the floor is sadly in decline but it is far superior to the electronic bleep signalling the arrival of an email. If people really want to support An Post they need to put pen to paper .– Yours, etc,

MG STOREY,

Glencar, Sligo.