Climate change targets and taxation

Sir, – John FitzGerald, speaking on behalf of the Climate Advisory Council, suggests that if we Irish do not voluntarily reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, then we should be forced through extra taxation into doing so (“‘Policy failure’ blamed for high greenhouse emissions”, November 4th).

Yet our public service obligation levy, which subsidises renewable energy, and peat, to a lesser extent, went up by 20 per cent in October. We have had a carbon tax since 2010, and household electricity charges in Ireland are the third highest in Europe. – Yours, etc,

AGNES DOOLAN,

Banagher,

Co Offaly.