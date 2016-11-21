Climate change and public opinion

Sir, – About 95 per cent of active climate researchers worldwide declare that global climate is changing rapidly, is largely human-induced and will have catastrophic consequences unless tackled urgently. Only 5 per cent of researchers do not endorse this mainstream position. The problem with the climate change debate in the media is that it doesn’t clearly reflect these climate researcher statistics. Media outlets tend to give every voice equal weight in the debate and this distorts the scientific understanding of climate change in the public mind.

Only science can explain the physical causes of climate change and prescribe the mechanisms whereby global warming can be slowed down. Science has spoken on this matter and media outlets should endorse the mainstream scientific position. The media can, of course, also report on the small minority scientific position but should only give it a 5 per cent emphasis compared to a 95 per cent emphasis for the mainstream position.

Climate change is a very complex issue on which it is not possible to have 100 per cent scientific certainty, and there will always be a few dissenting scientific voices.

It is no harm, and probably healthy, to have a little tension in the argument, but we already have more than enough evidence from mainstream science to convincingly explain climate change and on which to base remedial action. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM REVILLE,

Emeritus Professor,

University College Cork.