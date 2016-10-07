Climate change and eating meat

Sir, – Owen Brooks asserts that “no evidence is presented that it would be possible to feed the world’s population by switching to [vegetarian/vegan] diets, let alone the nutritional impact of such a change” (October 6th). In fact, these questions have been and continue to be the subject of extensive international research and a growing evidence base. I suggest that he, and other interested readers, might usefully start with Ripple et al, “Ruminants, climate change and climate policy”, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, in January 2014. This includes references to many other primary studies; but it concludes, inter alia, that “reductions in ruminant numbers and ruminant meat production would simultaneously benefit global food security, human health and environmental conservation”.

Mr Brooks is absolutely correct that this issue is very complex, and deserves extensive debate, particularly in the specific Irish context where we have an important animal (and especially ruminant) food production sector. But that debate should certainly start from the rich body of informed, independent, evidence that we already have available to us – whether or not that evidence happens to suit our preconceived wishes, tastes, or perceived economic interests. – Yours, etc,

Prof BARRY McMULLIN,

Dublin City University,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – We can debate the morality of eating meat but the amount we waste – I am sure it is more than half of what is produced – is absolutely reprehensible. – Yours, etc,

ADAM MURPHY,

Athenry,

Co Galway.