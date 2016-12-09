Clares Rocket is unusually lucky

Sir, – Dog lovers will have breathed a sigh of relief on hearing that the kidnapped greyhound Clares Rocket was recovered safe and well this week. (News, December 7th)

And as a highly valuable asset, Clares Rocket stands some chance of having a half-decent life. But spare a thought for the thousands of healthy dogs who are discarded annually by the greyhound racing and coursing industries. Those who can no longer run fast enough, and those who never made the grade in the first place.

The luckier ones will end up in already overflowing animal shelters. The remainder – except those exported to meet their miserable fate in China – will end up in a hole in the ground. – Yours, etc,

NUALA DONLON

Lanesborough.