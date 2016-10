Sir, – I am aware that judges are not beyond reproach and do not always make the most sensible of decisions.

However I must object to Independent TD Clare Daly using Dáil time to criticise the judge who presided over her motoring case.

It was an abuse of privilege to air her personal grievance in our national parliament.

– Yours, etc,

SEAN O’SULLIVAN,

Crossabeg,

Co Wexford.