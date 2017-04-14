Clamping down on cyclists’ clothing

Sir, – I find the attitude of An Garda Síochána laughable (“Gardaí­ say cyclists must change attitude and wear safety gear”, April 12th). They believe the roads are “dangerous for cyclists”, but their solution is to change cyclists’ clothing.

No mention of the need to crack down on widespread speeding and mobile phone use by motorists, or traffic light ignoring by all road users.

Perhaps they could enforce the current set of laws before seeking to introduce new ones. – Yours, etc.

BRIAN McARDLE,

Ashtown,

Dublin 15.