Citizenship arrangements

Sir, – Like a lot of people, I’m not happy about how Donald Trump may treat the undocumented Irish in America. But Irish policies regarding Americans who want to live here are no better. An American married to an Irish citizen must pay thousands of euro to apply for Irish citizenship, whereas an Irish person married to a US citizen can gain citizenship there for very little through a process of application and interview. So perhaps the logical place to begin working on this problem would be with an offer of a reciprocal agreement. After the recent elections, there may be quite a few Americans who would like to come here. – Yours, etc,

KURT TIDMORE,

Carrigaline, Co Cork.