Church bells and intolerance

Sir, – Last Sunday, the bells of Christ Church Cathedral in Waterford were rung to drown out the “siren voices of racial and religious intolerance”, as Mary McAleese put it in her speech at the cathedral.

This bell-ringing protest was the idea of the cathedral dean, the Very Rev Maria Jansson, and was intended to respond to what she called a “cacophony of hatred” across Europe.

I wonder how much actual racism or hatred could Mrs McAleese and Dean Jansson find in Waterford City, or do they just sense a general mood of bigotry? Surely the purpose of the bells is to call worshippers to church rather than harangue the local populace. – Yours, etc,

EDWARD M KELLY,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.