Sir, – In contrast to the seasonal stamps on the internal post Christmas stamp booklets, I was disappointed to find that the only books of stamps available from An Post for overseas postage were the standard ones featuring the “rebels” of Easter 1916. Having already ruined one Christian festival, was it too much to expect that they wouldn’t intervene in another? – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.