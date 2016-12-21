Christmas market attack in Berlin

Sir, – As always every Saturday, your column “Thinking Anew” provides a refreshing and reflective exploration for our lives lived through the context of a Christian understanding. Last Saturday, Gordon Linney wrote about Christmas markets, in particular the one in Berlin which is located beside the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church (“A time for reconciliation”, December 17th).

There are hundreds of Christmas markets in Germany at this time of year; it is a jarring coincidence therefore that this particular market and the adjacent church should be the inspiration for his article last Saturday.

This memorial church promotes reconciliation with former enemies and has links to other places where the cost of war is remembered. I’ve read timely articles in the past but rarely one that was so prescient. – Yours, etc,

MARY LOGAN,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The words of John F Kennedy spoken in Berlin so long ago resonate loudly today. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Amsterdam.

Sir, – Hate and fear must not be allowed to hold sway over people’s hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Berlin at this terrible time. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.