Sir, – There’s no word in the English language to describe a parent who has lost a child. As I write, there are over 3,800 children in Ireland living with a life-limiting condition, with 700 of them and their families needing hospice care. Tragically, 352 children with a life-limiting illness will die this year, most within their first year of life. Although the life of these children may be short, their impact on the world isn’t. Since opening in September 2011, LauraLynn Children’s Hospice has provided specialised hospice care to more than 325 children with life-limiting conditions and their families. This week is Children’s Hospice Week (May 22nd to 28th) and an opportunity for us to reflect on the needs of these families. Ireland is the only country with a policy for palliative care for children with life-limiting conditions. Now that we have the policy in place, what families need is a cohesive service plan for hospice care to ensure their children, regardless of where they are living, can access the care they need. To mark Children’s Hospice Week LauraLynn is calling for the Government, the HSE and healthcare professionals to work with us to create a plan for the hundreds of children living with life-limiting conditions in Ireland, and their families who need hospice care now. It’s our collective responsibility to make this happen. – Yours, etc,

NIALL McHUGH,

Chairman,

LauraLynn

Children’s Hospice,

Foxrock, Dublin 8.