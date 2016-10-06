Childcare here and there

Sir, – How wonderful! No family is expected to pay more than €290 a month for childcare; there is the option of a homecare allowance instead of daycare for children under three; there is an environment so children can be self-directed learners; meals are provided; and there are hours of outdoor activities. Don’t be daft, this is not in the next budget. It’s a description of life in Finland for children under seven as described in your Health + Family supplement (“How once couple in Finland share the parenting duties”, October 4th). One day, maybe. I dream on. – Yours, etc,

ELIZABETH MOLONEY,

Donnybrook, Dublin 4.