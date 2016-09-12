Sir, – In the past week we have learned that the number of child refugees in the world has doubled in the past decade; and also that Ireland has welcomed just one unaccompanied child refugee since the government pledge last September that children travelling alone would be given a special place here. This is an appalling record for a country which prides itself on its hospitality and generosity. It is time the Government made resettling child refugees an actual priority instead of just a soundbite. – Yours, etc,

ROSS McCARTHY,

Christchurch,

Dublin 8.