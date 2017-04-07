Chemical gas attack in Syria

Sir, – Following the horrific gas attack in Syria, the usual suspects immediately began calling for “action” against Assad, without specifying what that action might be or, crucially, how it would help the situation in Syria. Even assuming that Assad’s forces committed the atrocity, as yet unproven, there is still no argument how western intervention would make the situation anything but worse. Over the coming days and weeks anyone who doesn’t support immediate action against the Syrian government will be condemned as an apologist for the regime. This is the same argument that led the West into Iraq and Libya. If we fall for it again, the outcome will surely be just as terrible. – Yours, etc,

COLM O’MAHONY,

Greystones, Co Wicklow.