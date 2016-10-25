Charity behind prison walls

Sir, – As an Irish Cancer Society volunteer I had the privilege of going to Wheatfield Prison last week to accept a cheque raised by seven prisoners. These prisoners are Red Cross volunteers and they had run a 5km race around the exercise yard and received sponsorship from the other prisoners out of their meagre allowance. They raised a hugely impressive €243 for the Irish Cancer Society.

These Red Cross graduates uphold and promote the seven Red Cross prison guidelines around the principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service and unity, both within the prison and after release.

We hear very little about prison life in the media and what we hear is almost universally negative. The prisoners I met struck me as exemplary individuals, regardless of their reasons for being there.

– Yours, etc,

MAUREEN FALLON

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.