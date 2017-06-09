Changes to bus routes

Sir, – I was interested to read of proposals that would force bus passengers to take two or more buses in order to reach their destination (“More ‘nuisance’ bus changes for passengers in Dublin Bus overhaul”, June 6th).

Such a proposal might be worthy of consideration if we had a very frequent bus service and we had a joined-up ticket policy.

Dublin Bus is still unable to sell paper tickets enabling passengers to transfer to another route. In other words, if one must take two or more buses to reach one’s destination, one must pay at least the minimum fare each time.

Goodbye, bus passengers. Hello, more cars on the road.

A very clever proposal, is it not? – Yours, etc,

IAN KAVANAGH,

Kilmainham,

Dublin 8.