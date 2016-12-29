Change of tune

Sir, – I note that Michael Harding’s well-told account of his New Year’s Eve dalliance in Cootehill in 1972 was set against a backdrop of timeless pop classics by the likes of Leonard Cohen and David Bowie (“The first time I was asked me‘Do you want to shag?’”, December 27th).

In 2016, a similar encounter in a rural Irish hotel would be much more likely to be to the sway-along strains of Wagon Wheel by Nathan Carter, or something equally brainless.

So much for progress. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN MacCANN,

Trillick,

Co Tyrone.