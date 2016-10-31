Sir, – In response Patrick Davey on Ceta and globalisation (Letters, October 27th). There is a misconception that Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) procedures “have precedence over the common good as legislated for by the people of the country”. Anyone who has read an international investment agreement or investment arbitration case would know how highly protected a state’s right to regulate is. The standard of proof an investor must show to make a successful ISDS claim is so high that it rarely actually happens.

Furthermore, there is no evidence that any state has avoided making or reversed regulations as a result of investment protection. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL MADDERS

Dunard,

Waterford.