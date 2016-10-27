Ceta and globalisation

Sir, – Many commentators project those who would block the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) as being anti-globalisation. That is not the case.

The objections are to the way the treaties are written for the benefit of globalised businesses rather than the peoples of the countries expected to sign up to those treaties.

Where countries or blocs have legislation in place, or enact it to protect their citizens, commercially, environmentally, socially etc, it is unacceptable that a commercial enterprise should have access to a court system in which the profit and commercial activity of a company should have precedence over the common good as legislated for by the people of the country.

– Yours, etc,

PATRICK DAVEY

Shankill,

Dublin 18.